Malaysia's FGV says disappointed with U.S. ban on palm oil products

A. Ananthalakshmi Reuters
Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd said on Thursday it was disappointed with a move by the United States to ban the imports of its products over allegations of forced labour when it has taken steps to fix the issue.

"FGV is disappointed that such decision has been made when FGV has been taking concrete steps over the past several years in demonstrating its commitment to respect human rights and to uphold labour standards," the company said in a statement.

The company said it will continue to engage with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which issued the ban, to clear its name.

