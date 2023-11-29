Malaysia's FGV posts smaller third-quarter profit amid lower output

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil planter FGV Holdings FGVH.KL on Wednesday logged a smaller third-quarter profit amid lower output and prices, and said it expects to submit a report to U.S. authorities next year as part of efforts to lift an import ban on its products.

The world's largest crude palm oil producing company reported in a bourse filing a net profit of 32 million ringgit ($6.88 million) during the July-September period, compared with a profit of 241.7 million ringgit in the year-ago period.

FGV's quarterly revenue fell to 4.91 billion ringgit from 6.18 billion ringgit due to lower crude palm oil prices and higher input cost.

"Despite the current challenges, FGV maintains a positive outlook by strategically navigating through this complex business environment, flexing forward to deliver sustainable value to meet the expectations of our stakeholders," Nazrul Izam Mansor, FGV's Group chief executive officer, said in a separate statement.

FGV was banned by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2020 due to allegations of forced labour in its plantations.

The company has recruited an audit firm to review labour conditions of its workforce, which mostly comprises migrant workers, and has made efforts to compensate those who paid recruitment fees to secure jobs.

FGV said it expects the auditing firm to verify the implementation of its remediation plan by the first quarter of 2024, following which a submission will made to the CBP in June.

($1 = 4.6510 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.