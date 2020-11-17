Malaysia's FGV posts quarterly profit, expects palm prices to remain strong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) FGVH.KL, the world's largest crude palm oil producer, on Tuesday posted a third-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss and said it expects the commodity's price to remain strong until the end of 2020.

The company, which posted its second consecutive quarterly profit, attributed results to higher crude palm oil (CPO) prices and lower losses in its sugar sector.

FGV in August reported a second-quarter profit of 20.5 million ringgit.

"We expect both fresh fruit bunches and CPO production in 4Q FY2020 to be impacted by weather uncertainties and partial lockdown in Sabah," Haris Fadzilah Hassan, FGV's group chief executive, said in a bourse filing.

Sabah is Malaysia's largest palm oil producing state, accounting for 25% of the nation's production, but a partial lockdown was imposed in some districts last month after a surge in coronavirus infections.

Third-quarter net profit was 136.9 million ringgit ($33.37 million), versus a loss of 262.4 million ringgit a year ago.

Revenue rose to 3.99 billion ringgit, from 3.55 billion ringgit last year.

($1 = 4.1030 ringgit)

