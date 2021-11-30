Malaysia's FGV holdings quarterly profit rises on higher prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's largest palm oil producer FGV Holdings FGVH.KL on Friday posted 508 million ringgit ($120.95 million) in pre-tax profit in the third quarter, nearly three-fold that of last year, on higher margins and prices of crude palm oil.

Third-quarter revenue rose from 5.31 billion ringgit, compared to 3.99 billion ringgit in 2020.

($1 = 4.2000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

