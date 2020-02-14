Malaysia's FGV Holdings buys RedAgri Farm stake

Commodities

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's FGV Holdings FGVH.KL has bought a 60% equity interest in RedAgri Farm for 10 million Malaysian ringgit ($2.42 million), marking its entry into dairy farming and fresh milk processing, the world's largest crude palm oil producer said.

"The acquisition of RedAgri, which owns the Bright Cow brand of dairy products, enables FGV to create more value from its existing resources and to tap into synergies within the palm-based circular economy," FGV said on Friday.

($1 = 4.1360 ringgit)

