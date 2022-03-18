Malaysia's February  exports rise 16.8%, below forecast

Commodities

Malaysia's exports in February rose 16.8% from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed on Friday.​

February's exports were expected to rise 23.8%, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in February grew 18.4% from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 25.6% rise, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in February was 19.8 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20.3 billion ringgit.

