Malaysia's Feb factory output rises 5.8% y/y, fastest in more than 2 years

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index climbed 5.8% in February from a year earlier, the fastest pace in more than two years, government data showed on Monday.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors.

February's factory output growth surpassed economists' expectation of a 1.9% rise and was the fastest rate of expansion since August 2017, when it rose 6.9%. In January, the index had risen 0.6%.

The expansion in February had been supported by gains in all three main sectors tracked by the index, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Electricity generation output rose 6.8% from a year earlier, data from the department showed, while the index for the manufacturing sector was up 5.6%.

Mining output grew 6.1% year-on-year, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports had jumped 11.8% in February, the strongest on-year growth in 16 months, on higher demand for manufactured goods, according to data released earlier this month.

