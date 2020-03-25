Stocks

Malaysia's Feb CPI up 1.3% y/y, below forecast

Contributor
Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's February consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYCPI%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's February consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate was slightly lower than the 1.4% pace forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The index rose 1.6% in January, the fastest since May 2018 when it increased 1.8%.

Inflation in February was driven by increases in all but one of the 12 sectors tracked, notably for miscellaneous goods and services and transport, data from the Statistics Department showed. The index declined for the clothing and footwear sector.

Malaysia's central bank said in February headline inflation was expected to remain modest in 2020, though higher than the previous year.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular