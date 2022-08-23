Malaysia's ex-PM Najib says his chances of successful appeal have eroded

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday his chances of success at appealing a 12-year jail sentence over a corruption conviction have slowly eroded.

"It's the worst feeling to have to realise that the might of the judiciary is pinned against me in the most unfair manner," Najib told the court at his appeals hearing.

His comments came after the court rejected his application to recuse the chief justice from a panel presiding over his final appeal to set aside the corruption conviction over a case linked to the 1MDB financial scandal.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Ed Osmond)

