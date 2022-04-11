Commodities

Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks hit one-year low as demand jumps

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of March shrank for a fifth consecutive month as a larger-than-expected rise in exports and plunge in imports outweighed strong production growth, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Monday.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer fell 2.99% from February to 1.47 million tonnes, the lowest since March 2021, according to MPOB data.

Overall demand rose nearly three times faster than supply, erasing stocks, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Crude palm oil production expanded for the first time since October helped by better weather, exceeding expectations with a 24% monthly rise to 1.41 million tonnes.

Exports rose 14.1% to 1.27 million tonnes, recording a three-month peak as buyers looked to replace missing sunflower oil supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine halted shipments from the key Black Sea region.

Imports plummeted 43% to 84,871 tonnes.

"An increase in local usage reflects better post-pandemic consumption patterns, which eventually will remain elevated throughout the year," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Pelindung Bestari, a brokerage based in Malaysia.

However, scant attention is being paid to April production which remains an anomaly in the second quarter, with many producers and planters recording a double-digit decline for the first 10 days of April, he added.

Following is a breakdown of the MPOB figures and Reuters estimates for March (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

March 2022

March 2022 poll

Feb 2022*

March 2021

Output

1,411,215

1,324,000

1,137,460

1,423,483

Stocks

1,472,810

1,526,000

1,518,238

1,443,916

Exports

1,265,379

1,167,353

1,108,576

1,188,697

Imports

84,871

117,000

149,793

137,332

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

