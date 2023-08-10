Malaysia's end-July palm oil stocks rise to five-month high

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's end-July palm oil inventories rose to a five-month peak on higher production, data from the country's palm oil board showed on Thursday, but missed expectations as exports grew at a faster pace.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer gained 0.68% from the month before to 1.73 million metric tons, rising for a third consecutive month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. MYPOMS-TPO

A Reuters survey last week had pegged inventories at 1.79 million tons, rising 4.2% from a month earlier.

Crude palm oil output jumped 11.21% to 1.61 million tons, the highest since December, MPOB data showed. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Exports rose 15.55% to 1.35 million tons, more than expected. MYPOME-PO

Production is on a seasonal upward trend, while export demand is likely to recover in August due to the absence of Black Sea sunflower oil supplies, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Sunflower oil supplies from the Black Sea region have stalled in recent weeks after Russia refused to extend a safe passage grain corridor and attacked agricultural and port infrastructure of Ukraine, one of the world's top grain and sunflower oil exporters.

Bagani said palm oil's hefty discount against competing sunflower oil and soy oil will help it attract more buyers, especially during the Indian festivals in September.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for July (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

July 2023 July 2023 poll June 2023* July 2022 Output 1,610,052 1,580,500 1,447,697 1,573,560 Stocks 1,731,512 1,793,301 1,719,835 1,772,804 Exports 1,353,925 1,271,339 1,171,739 1,325,342 Imports 103,837 83,000 135,271 130,615 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Subhranshu Sahu) ((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

