Malaysia's economy to grow 4.5% in 2020, PM Mahathir says

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy is expected to expand by 4.5% this year, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday, down from the government's initial estimate of 4.8%. Mahathir cited "challenging times" for the downwards revision to the government's forecast, which was announced when the 2020 budget was tabled in November. He did not elaborate. "With good fiscal discipline, our budget deficit will narrow to 3.2% this year. We are committed to provide a stable business environment for investors. We will be business friendly," he said in his speech at a business conference. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60323338019; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MALAYSIA ECONOMY/GROWTH (URGENT)

