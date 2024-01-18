Malaysia's economy likely grew 3.4% y/y in Q4 - govt

Clarifies headline to show economy grew

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy likely grew 3.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, slightly faster than the previous three-month period, official advance estimates showed on Friday.

The pace of expansion in the October-December period was led by the services sector which grew 4.7% on-year in the quarter, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

All other sectors including construction, manufacturing, mining and agriculture also registered growth, the department said.

Malaysia's full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 3.8% in 2023, the department said, belowthe government's projection of a 4% expansion.

The government and central bank expect economic growth of 4%-5% in 2024.

Final fourth quarter and 2023 GDP figures are expected to be released on Feb. 16.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

