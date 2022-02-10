Malaysia's economy grows 3.6% in Q4, better than forecast

Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding 3.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, as economic activity resumed following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Southeast Asia's third-largest economy to grow 3.3% in the October-December period, rebounding after shrinking 4.5% in the previous quarter.

Malaysia's full-year economic performance rose 3.1% in 2021, according to data from the Department of Statistics/Bank Negara Malaysia.

