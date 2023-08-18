News & Insights

Malaysia's economy grows 2.9% in Q2, below forecast

August 18, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu and A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy in the second quarter grew 2.9% from a year earlier, close to a two-year low and missing analysts' estimates due to weaker exports and a global slowdown, the central bank said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast annual gross domestic product growth would come in at 3.3% in the April to June period.

The second-quarter expansion was the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2021 when the economy contracted by 4.2%.

