Malaysia's economy expands 5% in Q1, above forecast

Malaysia's economy grew 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, continuing to sustain its recovery following the lifting of pandemic curbs, the central bank said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the Southeast Asian economy to expand 4% in the January-March period, quicker than 3.6% growth in the previous quarter.

