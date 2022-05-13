Malaysia's economy expands 5% in Q1, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy grew 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, continuing to sustain its recovery following the lifting of pandemic curbs, the central bank said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the Southeast Asian economy to expand 4% in the January-March period, quicker than 3.6% growth in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.