News & Insights

Malaysia's DRB Hicom signs agreement with Geely on domestic auto hub

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

October 11, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

Adds details of the agreement

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian automaker DRB Hicom said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd for the development of an automotive hub in Malaysia.

This comes after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in July that Geely will invest $10 billion to develop an auto-making hub in the town of Tanjung Malim in western Malaysia.

"The (agreement) sets forth the underlying principles, governance framework and mutual commitment of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley project," DRB said in a statement.

The project will focus on manufacturing automobiles, and high-technology components and parts for new energy vehicles, the company said, adding that it expects to attract investment from local and foreign firms.

DRB is the majority shareholder of Malaysian car maker Proton, in which Geely also has a 49.9% stake.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.