Malaysia's December  exports rise 29.2%, above forecast

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in December rose 29.2% from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Friday.​

December's exports were expected to rise 24.6%, according to 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in December grew 23.6% from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 27.3% rise, according to 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in December was 30.99 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 22.5 billion ringgit.

