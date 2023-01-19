Stocks

Malaysia's December CPI rises 3.8%, less than forecast

January 19, 2023 — 11:00 pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in December rose 3.8% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was slightly less than the 3.9% growth forecast by 15 economists in a Reuters poll. In November, the index had risen 4%.

