Malaysia's Dec industrial production down 0.1%, below forecast

February 06, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in December fell 0.1% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

December's factory output had been forecast to expand 0.7%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

