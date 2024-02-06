Malaysia's Dec industrial production down 0.1%, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in December fell 0.1% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

December's factory output had been forecast to expand 0.7%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

