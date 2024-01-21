Malaysia's Dec CPI rises 1.5% on-year, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.5% from a year earlier in December, matching the pace seen in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The figure was in line with the median forecast of 13 economists polled by Reuters.

