Stocks

Malaysia's Dec CPI falls 1.4% y/y, in line with forecast

Contributor
Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS

Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.4% from a year earlier in December, largely due to lower fuel prices, government data showed on Friday.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYCPI%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.4% from a year earlier in December, largely due to lower fuel prices, government data showed on Friday.

The drop in the CPI was in line with the median forecast by 10 economists surveyed by Reuters. In November, the index had fallen 1.7%.

December's decline was driven by an 8.4% drop in the transport sector, as well as lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60394929425; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular