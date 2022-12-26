Commodities

Malaysia's Dec 1-25 palm oil exports fall 0.8% -ITS

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

December 26, 2022 — 07:28 pm EST

Reuters 

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1-25 fell 0.8% 
to 1,262,147 tonnes from 1,272,721 tonnes shipped during November 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                   Dec 1-25           Nov 1-25

   Crude palm oil                   441,070            364,805

   RBD palm oil                     100,960             86,679

   RBD palm olein                   246,115            367,411

   RBD palm stearin                  87,040            133,211

   Crude palm kernel oil             20,950             18,200

   Palm fatty acid distillate        60,760             41,400


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                   Dec 1-25           Nov 1-25

   European Union                   311,481            323,342

   China                            100,210            216,060

   India & subcontinent             411,320            356,450


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
November             1,580,106         +83,756       +5.6
October              1,496,350         +71,285       +5.0
September            1,425,065         +125,949       +9.7



