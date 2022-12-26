Malaysia's Dec 1-25 palm oil exports fall 0.8% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1-25 fell 0.8% to 1,262,147 tonnes from 1,272,721 tonnes shipped during November 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1-25 Nov 1-25 Crude palm oil 441,070 364,805 RBD palm oil 100,960 86,679 RBD palm olein 246,115 367,411 RBD palm stearin 87,040 133,211 Crude palm kernel oil 20,950 18,200 Palm fatty acid distillate 60,760 41,400 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1-25 Nov 1-25 European Union 311,481 323,342 China 100,210 216,060 India & subcontinent 411,320 356,450 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,580,106 +83,756 +5.6 October 1,496,350 +71,285 +5.0 September 1,425,065 +125,949 +9.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

