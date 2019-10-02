US Markets

Malaysia's competition regulator to announce decision on ride-hailing firm Grab

Liz Lee Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) will announce its proposed decision on ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday.

The competition regulator said last year it will monitor Grab for possible anti-competitive behaviour, following its merger with Uber UBER.N.

