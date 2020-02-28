Malaysia's CIMB Q4 profit slides 24% on provisions

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL saw a 24% tumble in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, its fourth consecutive declined in quarterly earnings, hit by higher provisions and increased investment expenses.

In a stock exchange filing, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets said contribution from the wholesale banking segment fell 22.1% on year due to higher provisions, while expenses rose 60.3% from investments related to the group's five-year business strategy.

Net profit for the October-December period was 848.64 million ringgit ($200.38 million) compared with 1.12 billion ringgit achieved a year prior. The results lagged the 957 million ringgit average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue was 11% higher at 4.52 billion ringgit.

Net interest income, a measure of banks' core financial performance, jumped 10% to 2.68 billion ringgit.

The bank's net interest margin - a key measure of bank profitability - for 2019 shrunk marginally by four basis points to 2.46% as loan loss provisions rose 14.5% to 1.64 billion ringgit.

CIMB said it maintains a cautious stance for 2020 in view of sustained global economic headwinds, trade tensions, the threat from a coronavirus outbreak, as well as potential further interest rate cuts across the region.

"CIMB Malaysia will sustain its prudent balance-sheet growth momentum, and will continue to drive the digital agenda, particularly in the areas of payments and sales enablement," it said.

On Thursday, larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd MBBM.KL posted a 5.2% increase in quarterly profit and a record annual profit, underpinned by strong performance in its insurance and Islamic banking businesses.

($1=4.2350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee)

