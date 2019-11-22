Malaysia's CIMB logs third straight fall in quarterly earnings

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SAMSUL SAID

CIMB Group Holdings on Friday reported a 14.4% drop in third-quarter net profits, a third consecutive quarterly earnings decline, as consumer banking profits fell on higher expenses and provisions.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings CIMB.KL on Friday reported a 14.4% drop in third-quarter net profits, a third consecutive quarterly earnings decline, as consumer banking profits fell on higher expenses and provisions.

In a statement to the stock exchange, Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets posted net profit of 1.01 billion ringgit ($242.21 million)for the July-September period, compared with 1.18 billion ringgit a year ago.

Revenue, however, rose 12% to 4.64 billion ringgit.

The group said consumer banking profits before tax declined 11.4% on-year as operating income growth was offset by higher operating expenses and provisions.

The three-month financial performance was also hit by higher expenses due to the bank's strategy transformation programme.

Net interest income, a measure of banks' core financial performance, climbed 6.4% to 2.57 billion ringgit ($616.31 million), supported by steady loan growth.

The group said it remains cautious on prospects for the rest of the year due to regional and global economic uncertainty.

It said its Malaysia business is expected to maintain momentum in line with loan expansion and improving capital market activity.

Its Singapore unit will track regional economic directions, while the Thai business performance is progressing in tandem with the ongoing transformation programme, it said.

($1 = 4.1700 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by James Drummond)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +60323338039;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters