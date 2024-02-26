News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia's Capital A looks to raise $400 mln equity from aviation business merger, group chief says

Credit: REUTERS/HUSSAIN HASNOOR

February 26, 2024 — 03:26 am EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

By Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Capital A Berhad CAPI.KL, parent of budget airline AirAsia, is looking to raise up to $400 million in equity from a planned merger of its aviation business, which it hopes to complete by July, its top official said on Monday.

Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes in an interview said that would be on top of a $200 million bond-raising the company is hoping to conduct in the next few weeks, as it awaits regulator and shareholder approval to complete the sale of its aviation business to long-haul unit AirAsia X Bhd AIRX.KL.

The combined entity would see the formation of a new airline AirAsia Group, he said.

"(We hope) the acquisition by AirAsia X of Capital A aviation assets will be done by June and July," Fernandes told Reuters.

Capital A last month said it plans to consolidate both its long and short-haul operations under a single AirAsia brand.

The proposed deal involves the sale of AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd - which includes AirAsia units in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Cambodia - to its long-haul arm AirAsia X.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.