Malaysia's Capital A finalises deal to list brand management unit in U.S. via merger

Credit: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

February 28, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Capital A CAPI.KL on Wednesday said it has finalised a $1.15 billion deal to list its brand management unit, Capital A International (CAPI), on the Nasdaq via a merger with a SPAC called Aetherium Acquisition Corp GMFI.O.

A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.

The listing, first announced last year, will allow CAPI to access the world's most extensive and liquid capital markets, and enhance Capital A's international credibility and presence, Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

"We are optimistic about the potential for our brand business to expand well beyond our origins, particularly in markets where intellectual property and brand value are highly esteemed by consumers and investors," he said.

The transaction gives CAPI an estimated pro forma enterprise value of $1.15 billion, according to the statement.

The deal sees Capital A joining a growing number of Southeast Asian companies seeking to list in the United States to fill a void left by Chinese companies that have paused U.S. IPOs amid political tensions with Washington.

