Malaysia's c.bank leaves key rate unchanged at 1.75%

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday on expectations a recently launched COVID-19 vaccination programme will help boost consumer and business sentiment, underpinning an economic recovery.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its overnight policy rate MYINTR=ECI unchanged at 1.75%, as forecast by 11 out of 15 economists in a Reuters poll. The other four economists had predicted a rate cut.

