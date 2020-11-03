Malaysia's c.bank keeps interest rates unchanged at 1.75%

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank held its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, as the export-reliant economy showed signs of recovery after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its overnight policy rate MYINTR=ECI at 1.75%, already a record low. Nine out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast no change to the benchmark rate.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60323338019; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

