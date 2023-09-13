Malaysia's Bumi Armada inks deal for LNG development in Indonesia

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Bumi Armada BUAB.KL on Wednesday said it has signed a non-binding agreement with a subsidiary of Indonesian energy company Pertamina and PT Davenergy Mulia Perkasa for development and commercialization of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the deal, the companies will record key principles to develop and commercialize LNG from the Madura Gas Field and its surrounding fields in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

