Malaysia's Axiata to raise up to $1 bln through Islamic bonds

Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's third-biggest telecom operator by number of subscribers, is looking to raise up to $1 billion through the sale of Islamic bonds, it said on Wednesday.

Izzaddin Idris, the group's deputy chief executive, said Axiata hoped to complete the issuance next month.

Half the funds will be used for refinancing, primarily for Axiata's subsidiaries, he told reporters.

