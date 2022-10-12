Commodities

Malaysia's August industrial production up 13.6%, above forecast

Malaysia's industrial production in August rose 13.6% from a year earlier, beating expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.

August's factory output had been forecast to expand 9.5%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

