Malaysia's August factory output up 1.9% y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production rose 1.9% in August from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity-generation sectors, government data showed on Friday.

Annual factory output in August came in a touch below the 2% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll. July's factory output rose 1.2% from a year earlier, the slowest since July 2014 when it grew 0.6%.

The sectoral indexes for manufacturing and electricity generation climbed 3.7% and 0.3% on-year, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Mining output, however, declined 3.9%, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports in August dropped 0.8% from last year, contracting after an unexpected rebound in the previous month, on weaker demand for electrical and electronic products.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

