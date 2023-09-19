News & Insights

Malaysia's August exports fall 18.6% on-year, more than forecast

September 19, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell 18.6% in August, faster than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

August's exports had been expected to decline 16.3%, according to 16 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in August fell 21.2% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting an 18.3%decline.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 17.31 billion ringgit ($3.69 billion) in August.

($1 = 4.6920 ringgit)

