Malaysia's August exports fall 18.6% on-year, more than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell 18.6% in August, faster than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

August's exports had been expected to decline 16.3%, according to 16 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in August fell 21.2% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting an 18.3%decline.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 17.31 billion ringgit ($3.69 billion) in August.

