Malaysia's Aug CPI rises 4.7% y/y, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7% from a year earlier in August, government data showed on Friday.

The rise met the 4.7% growth forecast by 22 economists in a Reuters poll. In July, the index had risen 4.4%.

