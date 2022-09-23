Stocks

Malaysia's Aug CPI rises 4.7% y/y, in line with forecast

Contributor
Kuala Lumpur newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7% from a year earlier in August, government data showed on Friday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7% from a year earlier in August, government data showed on Friday.

The rise met the 4.7% growth forecast by 22 economists in a Reuters poll. In July, the index had risen 4.4%.

(Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

Why Stocks Could End the Year on Positive Note

Sep 21, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular