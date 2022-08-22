Malaysia's Aug 1-20 palm oil exports fell 0.8 pct -SGS
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 fell 0.8 percent to 718,291 tonnes from 724,283 tonnes shipped during Jul. 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday. Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for Aug. 1-20 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug 1-20 Jul 1-20 Crude palm oil 144,866 158,142 RBD palm oil 44,188 64,800 RBD palm olein 197,917 188,965 RBD palm stearin 70,541 60,400 Crude palm kernel oil 15,436 8,700 Processed palm kernel oil 19,197 21,190 Oleochemicals 35,655 42,944 TOP PALM MARKETS Aug 1-20 Jul 1-20 European Union 225,730 155,762 China 82,606 54,840 Pakistan 0 0 United States 12,950 10,850 India 86,700 95,470 TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1 June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4 May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5 April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1 March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2 February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9 January 1,140,790 -423,655 -27.1 December 1,564,445 -116,614 -6.9 November 1,681,059 +204,414 +13.8 October 1,476,645 -229,068 -13.4 September 1,705,713 +514,660 +43.2 August 1,191,053 -257,430 -17.8 July 1,448,483 -97,531 -6.3 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
