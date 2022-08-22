Commodities

Malaysia's Aug 1-20 palm oil exports fell 0.8 pct -SGS

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 fell 0.8 percent to 718,291 tonnes from 724,283 tonnes shipped during Jul. 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday. Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for Aug. 1-20 compared to a month ago (in tonnes):

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for Aug. 1-20 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): 

PALM PRODUCTS
                                   Aug 1-20          Jul 1-20

Crude palm oil                      144,866           158,142

RBD palm oil                         44,188            64,800

RBD palm olein                      197,917           188,965

RBD palm stearin                     70,541            60,400

Crude palm kernel oil                15,436             8,700

Processed palm kernel oil            19,197            21,190

Oleochemicals                        35,655            42,944


TOP PALM MARKETS
                                   Aug 1-20          Jul 1-20

European Union                      225,730           155,762

China                                82,606            54,840

Pakistan                                  0                 0

United States                        12,950            10,850

India                                86,700            95,470


TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                      Total        Net Change      m/m %
July                   1,306,393           +75,396       +6.1
June                   1,230,997           -98,189       -7.4
May                    1,329,186          +226,093      +20.5
April                  1,103,093          -228,307      -17.1
March                  1,331,400           +89,113       +7.2
February               1,242,287          +101,497       +8.9
January                1,140,790          -423,655      -27.1
December               1,564,445          -116,614       -6.9
November               1,681,059          +204,414      +13.8
October                1,476,645          -229,068      -13.4
September              1,705,713          +514,660      +43.2
August                 1,191,053          -257,430      -17.8
July                   1,448,483           -97,531       -6.3

