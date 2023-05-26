News & Insights

Malaysia's April CPI rises 3.3% y/y, meets forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

May 26, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia's April consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase was in line with the median forecast of 22 economists in a Reuters poll. In March, the index had risen 3.4%.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

