Malaysia's anti-graft agency says probing Petronas, international oil firm

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday said it is investigating allegations of corruption involving state oil firm Petronas and an international oil and gas company.

Petronas has cooperated fully with the commission in the investigation involving a project worth 399 million ringgit ($89.97 million) in the state of Sarawak, the commission said in a statement.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)

