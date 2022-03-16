Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia X completes debt restructure, to write back nearly $8 bln to profit

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Malaysia's Airasia X (AAX) said on Wednesday it had completed its debt restructuring, and will write 33 billion ringgit ($7.86 billion) back to profits in the next quarter.

March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Airasia X (AAX) AIRX.KL said on Wednesday it had completed its debt restructuring, and will write 33 billion ringgit ($7.86 billion) back to profits in the next quarter.

Under the airline's restructuring proposal, it would pay just 0.5% of debt owed and end its existing contracts. It was approved by its creditors and the High Court of Malaya last year.

The restructuring was proposed to avoid liquidation after the long-haul low-cost airline posted a record quarterly loss last September. It is one of many carriers in the Asia-Pacific region to have entered a court-overseen debt restructuring process to survive the pandemic.

"Cargo has been a strong lifeline for AAX and our recovery is already underway as a combination carrier with equal emphasis on cargo and passenger revenues, " CEO Benyamin Ismail said.

"In the next two months we will recommence passenger services to several more international destinations in line with borders reopening."

The completion of the debt restructuring will now pave the way for the proposed 500 million ringgit fund raising, the company said.

($1 = 4.1960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular