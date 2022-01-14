Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia works to regularize finances to shed PN17 tag

Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHAIWAT SUBPRASOM

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL said on Friday it was working on a plan to "regularize its financial condition" after being classified as a PN17 firm by Malaysia's stock exchange.

The airline was branded a 'Practice Note 17', or PN17, company by Bursa Malaysia Securities, a tag given to financially distressed firms. PN17 companies may be de-listed by the exchange if they fail to regularize their finances within a set time frame.

AirAsia, which is deep in losses following a plunge in demand due to the pandemic, has had to scramble around to raise funds.

In November, it won shareholder approval for a rights issue to raise 1 billion ringgit ($239.4 million). It also raised 336.5 million ringgit through a share placement in December.

The Malaysian exchange on Thursday dismissed the airline's appeal to extend the relief period from being classified as a PN17 company beyond January 7, sending its shares down nearly 17% on Friday.

($1 = 4.1770 ringgit)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

