Companies
AIR

Malaysia's AirAsia to return planes to lessors, shrink fleet - CEO

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd is looking to return some planes to lessors and shrink its fleet, Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said on Thursday, as the airline looks to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL is looking to return some planes to lessors and shrink its fleet, Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said on Thursday, as the airline looks to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not going to buy new planes and we are going to return as many as we can. I estimate by the end of next year we'll be flying 180 planes," Fernandes told reporters. The group currently has 245 aircraft.

AirAsia, like other airlines, has been hit hard by travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week it shut down its Japan operations, and its long haul arm AirAsia X Bhd AIRX.KL said it was looking to restructure $15.3 billion of debt.

It is also looking raise around $600 million in capital by the end of the year.

Fernandes said AirAsia remains in talks with supplier Airbus SA AIR.PA about reducing pending orders.

"I don't see us getting into a position where we want to buy planes for a number of years. And even if we want to buy planes, there will probably be a lot of cheap secondhand planes," Fernandes said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular