Companies
AIR

Malaysia's AirAsia to return planes to lessors, shrink fleet -CEO

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published

Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd is looking to return some planes to lessors and shrink its fleet, Group CEO Tony Fernandes said on Thursday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL is looking to return some planes to lessors and shrink its fleet, Group CEO Tony Fernandes said on Thursday.

"We are not going to buy new planes and we are going to return as many as we can. I estimate by the end of next year we'll be flying 180 planes," Fernandes said in an interview with reporters. The group currently has 245 aircraft.

Fernandes said AirAsia remains in talks with supplier Airbus SA AIR.PA about reducing pending orders.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Jason Neely)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular