Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia shuts Japan operations

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's flagship budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is ceasing its Japanese operations immediately, the carrier said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Add AirAsia Japan executive comment, background

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's flagship budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL is ceasing its Japanese operations immediately, the carrier said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The airline said it has been notified that the board of directors of its majority-own subsidiary AirAsia Japan (AAJ) has taken a decision to cease operations with immediate effect.

"We respect and have agreed to the decision made by AAJ as this would reduce the cash burn of AAJ and the Company amid the highly challenging operating conditions in Japan which have been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes last month told Reuters that the group was reviewing its business in Japan due to the impact of the pandemic.

The group, which employs around 300, has reported it flew 98% fewer passengers in April-June than in the same period of last year.

AAJ Representative Director and Chief Operating Officer Jun Aida said in a separate statement that the decision was made after a thorough business review.

"Despite our unrelenting efforts to sustain operations through successive and wide-ranging cost reduction initiatives, we have concluded that it would be an extremely challenging feat for us to continue operating without any visibility and certainty of a post-pandemic recovery path," he said.

AAJ, the smallest unit in AirAsia's airline business, was incorporated in July 2014 and has been operating three planes for domestic and international flights from Chubu Centrair International Airport.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular