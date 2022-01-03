Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia seeks to rename company as Capital A

Liz Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

AirAsia Group Berhad has proposed changing its company name to Capital A Berhad, the operator of Malaysia's flagship budget airline said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The airline group said the proposed name was approved by the Companies Commission of Malaysia and is now subject to shareholders' approval at a general meeting to be convened at a date to be announced.

