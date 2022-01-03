Malaysia's AirAsia seeks to rename company as Capital A

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Berhad AIRA.KL has proposed changing its company name to Capital A Berhad, the operator of Malaysia's flagship budget airline said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The airline group said the proposed name was approved by the Companies Commission of Malaysia and is now subject to shareholders' approval at a general meeting to be convened at a date to be announced.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338008; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.