Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia looks beyond losses to travel return

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on travel in the third quarter.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on travel in the third quarter.

Airlines have been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis, which brought air travel to a near standstill at its height earlier this year, forcing many to seek financial help.

Although encouraged by a resumption of domestic travel in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines during the three-month period ended September, AirAsia said a spike in coronavirus cases in Malaysia and subsequent curbs had led it to reduce capacity in the country in October and November.

"AirAsia Group is looking forward to the gradual reopening of domestic travel and international borders in recognition that air transport provides the connectivity that is essential for the resumption of economic activities," it said in a statement.

The airline reported a net loss of 851.8 million ringgit ($209 million) for the three-month period, from 51.4 million ringgit net loss a year ago, while its revenue fell 85.6% to 442.9 million ringgit.

AirAsia said in had carried 1.9 million passengers in the third quarter, compared with 13 million in the same period last year, with its load factor -- a measure of how full planes are -- dropping by 18 percentage points to 66%.

($1 = 4.0850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: How #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccine news has impacted gold and precious metals

    Metals Focus Managing Director Philip Newman joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for an update on how #Election2020 and #COVID19 vaccination news has impacted gold and the precious metals market.

    Nov 11, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular