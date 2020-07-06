Malaysia’s AirAsia logs record loss in Q1 results

Commodities

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd reported its largest quarterly loss on Monday, battered by a collapse in demand for air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as losses on fuel hedges settlement.

It reported a net loss of 803.3 million ringgit for the three-month period ended March, from 96.1 million ringgit net profit in the year ago period.

Revenue was 15% lower at 2.31 billion ringgit.

Passengers carried during the quarter fell 22% to 9.85 million, while load factor - a measure of how full planes are - dropped 11 basis points to 77%. Its cost per unit rose 36%.

