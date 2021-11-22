Malaysia's AirAsia Group reports deeper loss in Q3 on lower revenue, forex moves

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL reported a wider quarterly net loss on Monday, as a lockdown and pandemic restrictions on domestic travel weighed on revenue, while it logged a foreign exchange loss.

The group said it recorded a net loss of 887 million ringgit ($212 million) for the July-September quarter, 4.1% more compared with a loss of 851.8 million ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue for the period dropped 37% to 295.9 million ringgit.

Its income statement filed to the stock exchange filing showed that a foreign exchange loss of 216.9 million ringgit further dragged its financial performance during the period.

The airline carried 351,971 passengers in the third quarter, 82% less than 1.9 million a year ago, while the load factor - which measures how full planes are - was little changed at 67%.

($1 = 4.1840 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

