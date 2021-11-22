Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reports deeper loss in Q3 on lower revenue, forex moves

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia Group Bhd reported a wider quarterly net loss on Monday, as a lockdown and pandemic restrictions on domestic travel weighed on revenue, while it logged a foreign exchange loss.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL reported a wider quarterly net loss on Monday, as a lockdown and pandemic restrictions on domestic travel weighed on revenue, while it logged a foreign exchange loss.

The group said it recorded a net loss of 887 million ringgit ($212 million) for the July-September quarter, 4.1% more compared with a loss of 851.8 million ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue for the period dropped 37% to 295.9 million ringgit.

Its income statement filed to the stock exchange filing showed that a foreign exchange loss of 216.9 million ringgit further dragged its financial performance during the period.

The airline carried 351,971 passengers in the third quarter, 82% less than 1.9 million a year ago, while the load factor - which measures how full planes are - was little changed at 67%.

($1 = 4.1840 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338008; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular