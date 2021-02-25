Commodities

Malaysia's AirAsia Group postpones Q4 results to end-March

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has postponed its fourth-quarter earnings release by about a month, just as its shuttered Japan unit commences bankruptcy proceedings.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL has postponed its fourth-quarter earnings release by about a month, just as its shuttered Japan unit commences bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline confirmed that it has delayed the results announcement to the end of March, from initial plans to release on Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular