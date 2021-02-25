Malaysia's AirAsia Group postpones Q4 results to end-March

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL has postponed its fourth-quarter earnings release by about a month, just as its shuttered Japan unit commences bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline confirmed that it has delayed the results announcement to the end of March, from initial plans to release on Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

