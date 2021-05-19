Malaysian VC firms raised $164 mln under a govt funding programme for start-ups

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Bazuki Muhammad / Reuters

Eight Malaysia-based venture capital (VC) firms have raised 676 million ringgit ($163.58 million) under a government funding programme for the local start-up industry, a Finance Ministry unit said on Wednesday.

Adds details

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Eight Malaysia-based venture capital (VC) firms have raised 676 million ringgit ($163.58 million) under a government funding programme for the local start-up industry, a Finance Ministry unit said on Wednesday.

The company, Penjana Kapital, said in a statement that 372 million ringgit of the total came from foreign investors, specifically from Hong Kong and South Korea.

"These funds are crucial to spur our start-up ecosystem and encourage innovation, particularly in the face of COVID-19 challenges," minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

The funds raised exceeded Penjana Kapital's initial fundraising target amount by almost 200%.

The VC fund managers will first invest a total of 110.15 million ringgit in eight start-ups in the e-commerce, agricultural technology, fintech, health technology, transport and property sectors.

Penjana Kapital was set up under the ministry to operationalise the government's matching fund-of-funds programme, which is part of Malaysia's Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan.

The government will match 600 million ringgit, on a one-to-one basis, of the funds raised by the VC fund managers from foreign and private domestic investors, with a target allocation of 1.2 billion ringgit.

($1 = 4.1325 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens and Kim Coghill)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More